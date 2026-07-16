Bank7: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.3 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8.3 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $31.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Bank7 shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

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