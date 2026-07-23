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BancFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2026, 4:18 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $66.7 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.96 per share.

BancFirst shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $114.91, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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