Ballard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Friday reported a loss…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Friday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.79. A year ago, they were trading at $1.83.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.