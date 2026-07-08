AZZ: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $52 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $448.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.5 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.75 to $7.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.85 billion.

AZZ shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $143.60, an increase of 45% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZZ

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