AUO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AUO Corporation (AUOTY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $42.4 million.…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — AUO Corporation (AUOTY) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $42.4 million.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share.

The LCD screen manufacturer posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period.

AUO shares have climbed 90% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 61% in the last 12 months.

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