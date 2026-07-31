Arbor Realty Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $27…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $27 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 10 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $230.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $230.7 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.79. A year ago, they were trading at $11.47.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABR

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