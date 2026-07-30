APi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (AP) — APi Group Corporation (APG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $99 million.

The New Brighton, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, APi said it expects revenue in the range of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.88 billion to $9.03 billion.

APi shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APG

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