Anika: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, were 42 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period.

Anika shares have climbed 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

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