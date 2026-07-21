Amerisafe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.6 million. The…

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.6 million.

The Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 44 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $92 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $83.9 million.

Amerisafe shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $34.06, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

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