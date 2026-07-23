American Airlines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $71 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $16.74 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, American Airlines expects its results to range from a loss of 70 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 65 cents per share to earnings of 65 cents per share.

American Airlines shares have dropped 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL

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