Alphabet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $112.19…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $112.19 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $9.11.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $119.8 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $103.62 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.28 billion.

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