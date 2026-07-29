Align Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $108.3 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $108.3 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion.

Align Technology shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $180.03, a fall of 13% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN

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