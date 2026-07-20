AGNC Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $654…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $654 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $305 million.

AGNC Investment shares have increased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $10.92, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

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