ADT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $154…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $154 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

ADT shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 7%. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADT

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