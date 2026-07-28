Acadia Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.9 million.…

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.9 million.

The Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The provider of inpatient behavioral health care services posted revenue of $865.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $844.7 million.

Acadia Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.45 billion.

Acadia Healthcare shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.69, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

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