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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 9, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.25 148.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6000 2.5453
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.9749 3.0285
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.40 17.65
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.23 90.69
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1116 1.0313
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9700 3.9800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3750 3.3725
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9900 10.9300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5950 7.7950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7854 0.7854

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2635 6.3295

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7075 0.7039

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 82.000

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