NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2518 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2518 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 148.00 147.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6574 2.6000 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0298 2.9749 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.40 17.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.46 91.23 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1261 1.1116 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0500 3.9700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4350 3.3750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 323.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0700 10.9900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6100 7.5950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7854

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5110 6.2635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7189 0.7075

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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