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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 12, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 146.00 149.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.5328 2.5670
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0167 3.0513
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.00 17.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.24 90.40
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1086 1.1300
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 432.25 432.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9900 3.9200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4350 3.4050
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 323.70 323.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0800 11.0000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6300 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7854 0.7854

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.2490 6.2590

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6810 0.6949

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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