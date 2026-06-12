NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2518 1.2518 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2518
|1.2518
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|146.00
|149.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.5328
|2.5670
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.0167
|3.0513
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.4950
|0.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.00
|17.10
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|91.24
|90.40
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1086
|1.1300
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|432.25
|432.25
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9900
|3.9200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.4350
|3.4050
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|323.70
|323.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.0800
|11.0000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6300
|7.5700
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7854
|0.7854
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.2490
|6.2590
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6810
|0.6949
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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