NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2500
|1.2500
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|146.75
|148.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.6994
|2.6574
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.0753
|3.0298
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5350
|0.5350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|n.a.
|17.40
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|91.62
|91.46
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1163
|1.1261
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|433.75
|433.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1100
|4.0500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.5150
|3.4350
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|349.10
|349.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.3200
|11.0700
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6125
|7.6100
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7720
|0.7720
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.4810
|6.5110
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7373
|0.7189
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
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