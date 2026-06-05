NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 146.75 148.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6994 2.6574 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0753 3.0298 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 17.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.62 91.46 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1163 1.1261 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1100 4.0500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5150 3.4350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3200 11.0700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6125 7.6100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4810 6.5110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7373 0.7189

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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