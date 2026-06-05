Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 5, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 146.75 148.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.6994 2.6574
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0753 3.0298
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 17.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 91.62 91.46
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1163 1.1261
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1100 4.0500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5150 3.4350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.3200 11.0700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6125 7.6100

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4810 6.5110

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7373 0.7189

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up