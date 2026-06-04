NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 146.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7153 2.6994 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0905 3.0753 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.75 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.78 91.62 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1350 1.1163 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.1100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6000 3.5150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4300 11.3200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.6125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6495 6.4810

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7404 0.7373

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.