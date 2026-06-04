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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 4, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 146.75
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7153 2.6994
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.0905 3.0753
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.75 n.a.
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.78 91.62
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1350 1.1163
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.75 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2100 4.1100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6000 3.5150
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.4300 11.3200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. n.a. 7.6125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.6495 6.4810

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7404 0.7373

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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