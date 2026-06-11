Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million…

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for severance costs and pretax expenses, came to 9 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $55.7 million in the period.

Vera Bradley expects full-year revenue in the range of $255 million to $270 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRA