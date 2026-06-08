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Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 8, 2026, 4:16 PM

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $314.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $8.81.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.97 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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