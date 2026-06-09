Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Uranium Energy: Fiscal Q3…

Uranium Energy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 9, 2026, 6:22 AM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $52.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Corpus Christi, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UEC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up