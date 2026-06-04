Toro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $145.4…

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $145.4 million.

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.62 per share.

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