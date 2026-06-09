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Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 9, 2026, 6:54 AM

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $522.4 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.75 per share to a loss of $1.25 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TITN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TITN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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