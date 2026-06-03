Thor Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $97.2…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Thor Industries Inc. (THO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $97.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.86.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.64 billion.

Thor Industries expects full-year earnings to be $3.30 to $3.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $9 billion to $9.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.