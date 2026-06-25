The Rule of 72: How to Double Your Money in 7 Years

One of the most powerful concepts in investing is compound growth. While many investors understand that their money can grow…

One of the most powerful concepts in investing is compound growth. While many investors understand that their money can grow over time, fewer appreciate just how quickly that growth can accelerate when earnings generate additional earnings. Fortunately, there is a simple mental shortcut that can help investors estimate how long it will take an investment to double in value: the rule of 72.

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The rule of 72 has been used for centuries because it provides a quick and reasonably accurate estimate without requiring a calculator or financial software. Whether you are evaluating an investment opportunity or planning ahead, understanding this rule can help you make more informed financial decisions.

What Is the Rule of 72?

The rule of 72 is a mathematical shortcut used to estimate the number of years required for an investment to double in value at a fixed annual rate of return.

Instead of performing a detailed compound interest calculation, investors can simply divide 72 by the expected annual return rate. The result is the approximate number of years needed for an investment to double.

For example, if an investment earns 8% annually: 72 ÷ 8 = 9

According to the rule of 72, it would take approximately nine years for the investment to double.

The rule can also work in reverse. If you know how long you want it to take for your money to double, you can divide 72 by the desired number of years to estimate the required rate of return.

The Formula

The rule of 72 formula is straightforward:

Years to double = 72 ÷ annual rate of return

Or:

Required rate of return = 72 ÷ years to double

Because of its simplicity, the formula is easy to remember and can be used almost anywhere.

The Rule of 72 in Action

The following chart illustrates the rule’s results across a wide range of annual return rates:

Annual Rate of Return Years to Double* 2% 36 years 3% 24 years 4% 18 years 5% 14.4 years 6% 12 years 7% 10.3 years 8% 9 years 9% 8 years 10% 7.2 years 11% 6.5 years 12% 6 years

*As estimated by the rule of 72.

This chart highlights the dramatic impact of higher returns. An investment earning 6% annually takes about 12 years to double, while one earning 12% doubles in roughly half that time.

Based on the above, you would need to earn 10% per year to double your money in a little over seven years.

How the Rule of 72 Works

The rule of 72 is based on the mathematics of compound interest.

Compounding occurs when investment earnings are reinvested, allowing future returns to be generated not only on the original principal but also on previous gains. Over time, this creates exponential growth.

The exact calculation for determining when an investment doubles requires logarithms and compound interest formulas. Most investors do not want to perform these laborious calculations for everyday decision-making.

The rule of 72 simplifies the process by providing a close approximation. The number 72 was selected because it has many factors that make mental calculations easier. For example, it can be divided evenly by 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9 and 12, which covers common investment return assumptions.

Although it is not mathematically perfect, it is remarkably effective for quick estimates.

[READ: 7 Best Long-Term ETFs to Buy and Hold]

Who Came Up With the Rule of 72?

The origins of the rule of 72 can be traced back more than 500 years.

The earliest known reference is often attributed to Luca Pacioli, an Italian mathematician and Franciscan friar. In 1494, Pacioli published “Summa de Arithmetica,” a comprehensive mathematics text that included a version of the doubling-time calculation using the number 72.

Pacioli is frequently referred to as the “Father of Accounting” because of his work documenting double-entry bookkeeping practices. While he may not have invented the concept, his writings helped popularize it and preserve it for future generations.

How Accurate Is the Rule of 72?

For most everyday investing situations, the rule of 72 provides surprisingly accurate estimates.

The rule tends to be most accurate for annual returns between approximately 6% and 10%. Within that range, the estimate is often very close to the actual doubling time, which is a level of accuracy more than sufficient for many planning discussions.

For example:

— At an 8% return, the rule of 72 estimates 9 years.

— The actual doubling time is about 9.01 years.

However, the rule becomes less precise at very low or very high interest rates. For example, at 2% or 20%, the difference between the estimate and the actual result becomes more noticeable.

Even so, the rule of 72 remains one of the most effective mental math tools available to investors.

Downsides of Using the Rule of 72

While useful, the rule of 72 has limitations that investors should understand:

— It provides only an estimate. The rule is intended to offer a quick approximation rather than an exact answer. Investors seeking precise projections should use a financial calculator, spreadsheet or planning software.

— It assumes annual compounding and doesn’t consider contributions or withdrawals. Most investors’ portfolios in the real world will typically include these varying factors. These factors would delay doubling, causing the rule to predict a much shorter doubling time than is reasonable.

— It assumes a constant rate of return. The formula assumes the investment earns the same annual return every year. In reality, stock market returns fluctuate. An investment may gain 15% one year and lose 10% the next. The rule of 72 does not account for that sort of variation.

— Taxes and fees are ignored. Investment expenses, advisory fees and taxes can significantly affect actual returns. The rule assumes returns are fully compounded without any reductions.

— Inflation is not included. An investment may double in nominal value while losing purchasing power because of inflation. Investors should consider real returns, which account for inflation, when evaluating long-term goals.

— Less accurate at extreme rates. The rule of 72 performs best within a moderate range of returns. Accuracy declines as rates move substantially lower or higher.

Alternatives to the Rule of 72

Several alternatives exist for investors seeking either greater precision or a better fit for specific return ranges:

— The rule of 69.3. Mathematically, 69.3 is more precise because it is derived directly from the natural logarithm of two. Some financial professionals use the rule of 69.3 when working with continuously compounded growth rates. However, it is more difficult to calculate mentally and is rarely used in everyday investing discussions.

— The rule of 70. The rule of 70 is another shortcut commonly used in economics. It often works well for lower growth rates.

— The rule of 73. Some analysts prefer the rule of 73 for higher interest rates because it can produce slightly better approximations in certain situations.

— Exact compound interest calculations. For the highest level of accuracy, investors can use the compound interest formula: future value = present value × (1 + r)^n.

Financial calculators, spreadsheet software and online investment calculators can determine exact doubling periods under various assumptions.

The Rule of 72 and Inflation

The rule of 72 is not limited to investment growth. It can also help investors understand the impact of inflation

on purchasing power.

By dividing 72 by the annual inflation rate, you can estimate how long it will take for the value of money to be cut in half. For example, if inflation averages 4% per year: 72 ÷ 4 = 18

This means that in approximately 18 years, a dollar’s purchasing power would be reduced by half. In practical terms, something that costs $100 today could cost about $200 in 18 years.

This application highlights why investors often seek returns that outpace inflation. Growing wealth is important, but preserving purchasing power may be even more critical to achieving long-term financial goals.

Final Thoughts

The rule of 72 remains one of the most useful and enduring tools in personal finance. With a simple division problem, investors can estimate how long it will take their money to double and gain a deeper appreciation for the power of compound growth.

Although it is not perfect, the rule offers a practical way to evaluate investment opportunities, compare return assumptions and understand the long-term impact of saving and investing. For DIY investors and financial professionals seeking a quick and effective financial shortcut, few tools have stood the test of time as successfully as the rule of 72.

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The Rule of 72: How to Double Your Money in 7 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/25/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.