The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported a loss of $77.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.58 to $4.66 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.29 billion to $4.32 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO

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