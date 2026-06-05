StealthGas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Friday reported earnings of $15.9 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Friday reported earnings of $15.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.7 million.

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