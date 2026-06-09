Smucker: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — ORRVILLE, Ohio (AP) — J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $388.1 million.

The Orrville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $3.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $138.7 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.05 billion.

Smucker expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.75 to $10.25 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJM

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