Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $78 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $101 million, or $7.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $279.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $77 million for the fiscal first quarter.

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