Quanex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported profit of $3.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported profit of $3.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 25 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $462.4 million in the period.

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