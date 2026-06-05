North European Oil Royalty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported profit of $2.1…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) on Friday reported profit of $2.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The oil and gas royalty company posted revenue of $2.4 million in the period.

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