Nike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion.…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Nike Inc. (NKE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $10.97 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.11 billion, or $2.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.4 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKE

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