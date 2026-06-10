Navan: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Navan Inc. (NAVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.5…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Navan Inc. (NAVN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The operator of a cloud-based tech platform for travelers posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Navan said it expects revenue in the range of $219 million to $221 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $907 million to $913 million.

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