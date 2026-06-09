Nathan’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.8 million in…

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan’s Famous Inc. (NATH) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Jericho, New York-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share.

The hot dog chain posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20 million, or $4.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $162.1 million.

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