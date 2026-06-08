Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported earnings of $9.7…

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported earnings of $9.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Torrance, California-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $212.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.4 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $789.8 million.

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