Lululemon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $195 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $1.69.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $10.95 to $11.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $11 billion to $11.15 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU

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