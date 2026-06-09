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Limoneira: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 9, 2026, 4:13 PM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMNR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMNR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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