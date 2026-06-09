Limoneira: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4…

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Limoneira Co. (LMNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Santa Paula, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The agribusiness company posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period.

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