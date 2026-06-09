Lands’ End: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported net income of $330.7 million…

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Lands’ End Inc. (LE) on Tuesday reported net income of $330.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $10.56. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The clothing maker posted revenue of $238.9 million in the period.

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