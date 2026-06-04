How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/4/2026

Wall Street rallied after falling oil prices and yields in the bond market eased the pressure on U.S. stocks. The…

Wall Street rallied after falling oil prices and yields in the bond market eased the pressure on U.S. stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday for its 10th gain in the last 11 days, a day after dropping from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1.7% to a record, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Banks and small companies helped lead the way after oil prices fell close to 3% and Treasury yields dipped. They more than made up for weakness among some influential AI stocks, which sank despite a strong profit report from Broadcom.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.63 points, or 0.4%, to 7,584.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 874.86 points, or 1.7%, to 51,561.93.

The Nasdaq composite fell 23.02 points, or 0.1%, to 26,830.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 41.81 points, or 1.4% to 2,935.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.25 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 529.47 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 141.66 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.99 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 738.81 points, or 10.8%.

The Dow is up 3,498.64 points, or 7.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,588.97 points, or 15.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 453.42 points, or 18.3%.

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