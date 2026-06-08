How major US stock indexes fared Monday 6/8/2026

Wall Street held steadier and recovered some of its sell-off from last week. Oil prices, meanwhile, rose Monday following fighting…

Wall Street held steadier and recovered some of its sell-off from last week.

Oil prices, meanwhile, rose Monday following fighting between Israel and Iran, but they pared their biggest gains.

The S&P 500 added 0.3%, coming off its 2.6% drop from Friday that was its worst since October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9%.

Some of the best performers were companies that sell computer chips, memory and other products fueling the AI boom. They had plunged Friday amid worries that their prices had shot too high amid AI euphoria.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.99 points, or 0.3%, to 7,405.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.77 points, or 0.2%, to 50,786.01.

The Nasdaq composite rose 220.23 points, or 0.9%, to 25,929.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.92 points, or 0.8% to 2,855.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 560.23 points, or 8.2%.

The Dow is up 2,722.72 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,687.67 points, or 11.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 373.52 points, or 15%.

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