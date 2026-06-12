How major US stock indexes fared Friday 6/12/2026

U.S. stocks rose after oil prices fell again, and SpaceX soared in its highly anticipated debut on Wall Street. The…

U.S. stocks rose after oil prices fell again, and SpaceX soared in its highly anticipated debut on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday. The Dow added 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%.

Stocks got a lift from a 3.4% drop for Brent crude oil’s price, as hopes remain for a potential U.S.-Iran deal to get oil flowing globally again. SpaceX soared 19.2% in its first day of trading, suggesting investors still have plenty of demand for AI-related stocks. Other AI stocks were mixed following their sharp swings over the last week.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 37.16 points, or 0.5%, to 7,431.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 353.51 points, or 0.7%, to 51,202.26.

The Nasdaq composite rose 79.18 points, or 0.3%, to 25,888.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.96 points, or 0.8% to 2,943.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 47.72 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 335.48 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.41 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 110.49 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 585.96 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 3,138.97 points, or 6.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,646.85 points, or 11.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 462.09 points, or 18.6%.

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