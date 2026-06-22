Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.17 a bushel. Jul. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $6.06 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2.75 cents at $3.16 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 2.25 cents at $11.25 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 1.7 cents at $2.56 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.8 cents at $3.69 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.03 cent at $.95 a pound.

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