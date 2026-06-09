Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 1 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 1 cent at $4.20 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 2 cents at $5.85 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 2.5 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 2.25 cents at $11.14 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 1.17 cents at $2.48 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.62 cents at $3.54 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.22 cent at $.94 a pound.

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