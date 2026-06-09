Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.19 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 0.25 cent at $5.83 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.12 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.5 cent at $11.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.32 cent at $2.47 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.83 cent at $3.52 a pound. Jun. hogs was down 0.23 cent at $.94 a pound.

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