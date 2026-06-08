Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 2.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 2.5 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 1 cent at $5.82 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 1.75 cents at $3.13 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 5.5 cents at $11.17 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 3.95 cents at $2.46 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 4.1 cents at $3.50 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.35 cent at $.94 a pound.

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