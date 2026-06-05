Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 6 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 6 cents at $4.18 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 1.5 cents at $5.80 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 8.25 cents at $3.13 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 8 cents at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.02 cent at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.97 cent at $3.54 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.48 cent at $.94 a pound.

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