Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 7.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 7.25 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 5.25 cents at $5.82 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 6.25 cents at $3.21 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 24.5 cents at $11.29 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 4.7 cents at $2.49 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 16.67 cents at $3.53 a pound. Jun. hogs rose by 0.03 cent at $.95 a pound.

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