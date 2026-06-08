Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn gained 3 cents at $4.21 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 2.75 cents at $5.83 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.15 a bushel. Jul. soybeans rose by 0.75 cent at $11.22 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.08 cent at $2.50 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.45 cent at $3.54 a pound. Jun. hogs was up 0.25 cent at $.95 a pound.

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